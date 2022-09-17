Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $83.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47.

