Massnet Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $276,887.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Massnet has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004851 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057151 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012479 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005510 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064969 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00077851 BTC.
Massnet Coin Profile
Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org.
Buying and Selling Massnet
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars.
