Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 19,707 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,224 put options.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLB opened at $72.90 on Friday. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $92.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,278,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

