MATH (MATH) Achieves Market Cap of $13.52 Million

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One MATH coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MATH has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $225,969.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MATH has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MATH Coin Profile

MATH’s launch date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org. MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org/en-us. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MATH

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store.MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform.”

