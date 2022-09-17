McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Tobam grew its position in McKesson by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $346.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.79.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at McKesson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,405. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

