McLean Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

