McLean Asset Management Corp Has $1.07 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $521.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

