McLean Asset Management Corp Has $512,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $529.83 and its 200-day moving average is $520.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

