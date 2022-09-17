Mdex Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $61.74 million and $2.65 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 918,206,184 coins. The official website for Mdex is mdex.com/#. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

