Media Network (MEDIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Media Network has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $65,143.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.34 or 0.00036661 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Media Network has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Media Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00057588 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065632 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00077957 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Media Network Profile

Media Network is a coin. The official website for Media Network is media.network. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Media Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Media Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.