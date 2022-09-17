Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

