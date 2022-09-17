Melalie (MEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $182,353.26

Melalie (MEL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Melalie has a market capitalization of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

Melalie is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2021. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melalie

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

