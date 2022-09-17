Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,351,000 after buying an additional 4,669,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after buying an additional 1,036,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after buying an additional 2,376,369 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 2,912,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

