Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Thomas Huber Sells 2,584 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 244.75, a P/E/G ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.85. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

