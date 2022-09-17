Mesefa (SEFA) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Mesefa has a total market cap of $4,306.75 and $289.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mesefa has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.02054576 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103322 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00823363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Coin Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Mesefa Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mesefa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mesefa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.