MetaHash (MHC) One Day Volume Tops $21,674.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.25 million and $21,674.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
#MetaHash Coin Profile
#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,670,225,054 coins and its circulating supply is 3,488,749,626 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
