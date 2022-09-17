MetaHash (MHC) One Day Volume Tops $21,674.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.25 million and $21,674.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,670,225,054 coins and its circulating supply is 3,488,749,626 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

