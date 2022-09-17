Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.02

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.02 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 18.68 ($0.23). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 178,527 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Metal Tiger from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

Metal Tiger Trading Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.75. The firm has a market cap of £30.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.