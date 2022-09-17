Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.23.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. Methanex has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.