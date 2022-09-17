Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MX. Barclays lowered their target price on Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

TSE MX opened at C$43.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.00. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$43.19 and a 52-week high of C$71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.0030728 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

