Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,809,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,847.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 669,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,987,000 after acquiring an additional 635,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at $10,867,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 148,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.