MetLife (NYSE:MET) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.08 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

