MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of MET opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $24,983,000. Amundi increased its stake in MetLife by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,538,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,092,000 after buying an additional 168,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

