Metronome (MET) Market Cap Hits $15.51 Million

Metronome (MET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and $2,549.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,444,143 coins and its circulating supply is 14,299,569 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome released in December 2017, is a cross-chain DeFi token.”

