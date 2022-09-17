MIB Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $578.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $71,652.47 and approximately $578.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 451,627,592 coins and its circulating supply is 174,325,664 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

