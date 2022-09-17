MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $180,818.64 and approximately $34.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

