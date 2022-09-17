Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $330.00 by UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $330.00 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.74 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

