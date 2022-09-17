MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $421.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00007500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00172280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00288766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00757920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00614649 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00264214 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,864,118 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

