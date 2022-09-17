Minds (MINDS) Price Down 29.5% This Week

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Minds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minds has a total market cap of $955,809.88 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minds alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.03214427 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Minds

Minds was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 coins. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minds is minds.com/token.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach.The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.