MiniDOGE Price Tops $0.0000 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MiniDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $186,649.18 and approximately $9,908.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded down 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MiniDOGE alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MINIDOGE is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiniDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.