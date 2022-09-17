Mint Club Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $451,705.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $451,705.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club is a smart token building platform that has no need to code and provides instant liquidity. Anyone can launch a smart token.MINT is a non-inflationary BEP20 based token on the Binance Smart Chain used for collateral assets in Mint Club. Mint Club is one of the DApps on the HUNT Platform, so MINT token was ONLY minted by swapping HUNT token during the pre-sign up period.Telegram”

