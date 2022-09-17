Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $1,058.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,214,191,623 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.