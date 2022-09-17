MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0316 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $5.86 million and $68,087.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00169865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00286005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00763447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00607429 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00262123 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

