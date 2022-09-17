Mithril Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $23.24 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001491 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

