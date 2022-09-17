MixMarvel Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $19.38 million and $5.95 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 334.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,134.53 or 1.01397302 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00101429 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00833913 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MixMarvel Coin Profile
MixMarvel’s launch date was April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.
MixMarvel Coin Trading
