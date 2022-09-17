MobiFi Trading 47.6% Lower This Week (MoFi)

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MobiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MobiFi has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. MobiFi has a total market capitalization of $80,600.31 and $41,267.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MobiFi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.03214427 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MobiFi Profile

MobiFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobiFi’s official website is mobifi.io.

Buying and Selling MobiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.