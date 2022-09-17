Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,435.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $39,435.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.