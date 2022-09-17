Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after buying an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after buying an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

