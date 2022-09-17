MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 2.4% This Week

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $29.92 million and approximately $28,992.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00287365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.89 or 0.03059086 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.