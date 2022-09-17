Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

