Monero (XMR) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Monero has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $75.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $148.46 or 0.00738633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00170286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00286689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00608140 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00259880 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,175,715 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.