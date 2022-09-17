Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a mixed rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.97.

WDAY stock opened at $152.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.52. Workday has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $46,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,219,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,187,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 105.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

