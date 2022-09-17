Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,314 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,597,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

