Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 976 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

