Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.