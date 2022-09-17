Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.01 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.13.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

