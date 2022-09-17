Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,196 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

