Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 5,576 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.07.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

