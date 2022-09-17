Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 6,873 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TRV opened at $162.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.83. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

