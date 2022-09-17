Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 721 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

ROP stock opened at $382.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

