Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 9,210 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 34.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $7,369,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGPI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $407,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,309,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $235,193,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $180,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,600,998.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $693,922 in the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGPI stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

